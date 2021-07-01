Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 75 New Cases

1 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The NCDC data showed that the country's active COVID-19 cases are still over 1,254.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus infection across five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC</a>, stated this in an update on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

The disease centre said the new cases raised the total infections in the country to 167,618.

Specifics

Of the five states that contributed to Wednesday's infection tally, Lagos reported the highest figure of 47 new cases.

Gombe State reported 15 while the FCT and Rivers State recorded four cases each.

Kaduna State reported three while Ekiti reported two cases.

According to the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/467836-covid-19-infections-reach-167078-in-nigeria-ncdc.html">NCDC</a>, data from Lagos State contained statistics of June 29 and 30 with 21 and 26 cases respectively.

Nigeria has tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

According to the NCDC data, a total of 164,244 people have recovered after treatment.

The NCDC data showed that the country's active COVID-19 is still more than 1,254.

