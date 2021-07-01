Comoros/Tunisia: Arab Soccer Cup U-20 (Quarter-Final) - Tunisia Beat Comoros (1-0), Take On Algeria in Semi-Final

30 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer junior team qualified for the last four of the Arab soccer Cup U-20 after beating the Comoros team (1-0) in the quarterfinals game.

The only goal of the match was scored by Youssef Snana in the 4th minute of play.

The national soccer junior team will play Algeria's in the first semi-final. The other semi-final will oppose Egypt to Saudi Arabia who had eliminated earlier in the day, the Senegalese (title holders) in penalty shootout (2-3), regular time (1-1).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X