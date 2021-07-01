Comoros/Tunisia: Arab Soccer Cup U-20 (Quarter-Final) - Tunisia Beat Comoros (1-0), Take On Algeria in Semi-Final

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer junior team qualified for the last four of the Arab soccer Cup U-20 after beating the Comoros team (1-0) in the quarterfinals game.

The only goal of the match was scored by Youssef Snana in the 4th minute of play.

The national soccer junior team will play Algeria's in the first semi-final. The other semi-final will oppose Egypt to Saudi Arabia who had eliminated earlier in the day, the Senegalese (title holders) in penalty shootout (2-3), regular time (1-1).