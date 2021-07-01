Algeria: President Tebboune Receives New Prime Minister, Aïmen Benabderrahmane

30 June 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Wednesday the new Prime Minister, Aïmen Benabderrahmane, appointed to replace Abdelaziz Djerrad and charged with continuing consultations with political parties and civil society to "shortly" designate the government.

"President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune honored me with my appointment to head the new government, a trust that will fuel our determination and dedication to serve our dear homeland and to work effectively to achieve the program of the President of the Republic," said Benabderrahmane at the end of the meeting.

This program "will enable Algeria to launch its long-awaited economic recovery and whose foundations are already on the agenda," he added.

"We will work as one to strengthen what we have achieved, and to build the new Algeria," he said.

