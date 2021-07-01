Tanzania to Release Guidelines On Covid-19

1 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

The Tanzanian government has said it is reviewing its guidelines on controlling the spread of Covid-19 following a third wave of the disease.

This comes a few days before primary and secondary schools are scheduled to reopen countrywide, amid official data showing that at least 100 Tanzanians have tested positive of Covid-19 since the third wave of the diseases began.

School reopening

It also comes at a time when education stakeholders have been advising that boarding schools should put in place a mechanism to prevent the spread of the virus, including checking students' temperatures when they report back to school.

Speaking at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) on Tuesday, chief government spokesman Gerson Msigwa said the Health ministry in collaboration with the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and the Education ministry are working on the matter and would soon give a way forward.

"They will come to tell us how the trend is and that could be followed by the government's statement about Covid-19 vaccination," said Mr Msigwa, who doubles as director of Information Services.

When questioned about the health measures being taken as schools prepare to reopen, Dr Grace Maghembe, the deputy permanent secretary responsible for health in the President's Office (Tamisemi), said they are reviewing guidelines released in May last year.

She said all directives would be enshrined in the guidelines which, students, parents, guardians and teachers will have to follow.

Leonard Mao, the chairman of the Federation of Owners of Private Schools and Colleges in Tanzania (Tamongsco), said it is the responsibility of every to follow government guidelines to protect students.

"We have the previous guideline and as we await a new one, the coronavirus has already hit the country. So, we must take control measures as early as possible," he said.

The government's guidelines released on May 27, 2020 advised on the environment of an education institution before its opening, student health examination, transport to and from school/college and learning environs.

Vaccine

Mr Msigwa further said that the Covid-19 vaccine is important as it will enable social, business and economic interactions between Tanzanians and people from other nations.

He urged residents to observe health directives to protect themselves from the disease and help stop its spread.

The government also urged Tanzanians to put on face masks while in public, avoid unnecessary gatherings and keep a distance of at least one metre.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X