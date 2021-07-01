Tanzania: Prime Minister - Get Ready for National Census

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed Regional Commissioners, District Commissioners and other public officials to start preparations for the upcoming national Population and Housing Census scheduled for August, 2022.

Delivering a Parliamentary adjournment speech in Dodoma, Wednesday, the Premier said the sixth Population and Housing Census in Tanzania will help the government obtain basic information that will help the nation in its implementation of National Development Vision, 2025 merely in health and social reforms.

The Prime Minister called upon Tanzanians to start with the early preparations that will allow them to provide accurate information during the census.

"I want to urge the public to spare the day for such important exercise," he said.

The Population and Housing Census is a national exercise held once every 10 years.

Speaker Job Ndugai adjourned the Parliament until August 31, this year.