Tanzania Issues Temporary Flight Restrictions to Control Covid-19

TANZANIA has banned flights to and from the countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as a means to contain the disease.

Delivering a speech to adjourn the marathon parliamentary budget session that started April 1st, 2021, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa appealed to citizens to take necessary precautions on eruption of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, which has already hit in some parts of the country as well as strengthening traveler inspections and corona testing.

"It is important for citizens in different areas to take necessary precautions in their workplaces, public transport and their houses of worship," the Premier insisted.

Elaborating further, he said that preliminary precautions that could be taken include wearing masks, washing hands regularly with running water or using hand sanitizers and staying one meter away from each other, especially in congested areas.

Earlier, the Prime Minister outlined the government's direction in some areas, including the government's efforts in improving the investment environment.

Mr Majaliwa identified the country's roadmap towards its sixth population census, controlling disease outbreaks, attaining universal health insurance as well as the government's efforts on the availability of medicines and medical supplies.