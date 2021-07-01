South Africa: SA Logs Over 19,500 New Covid-19 Cases

1 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 19 506 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1 973 972.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the increase represents a 27.6% positivity rate.

Gauteng remains the epicentre, accounting for the majority of new cases (57%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces.

Meanwhile, a further 383 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, pushing the death toll to 60 647.

"An increase of 698 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours," the institution said, adding that there are now 12 893 people who are currently in hospital.

The information is based on the 13 133 428 tests conducted in both public and private sectors, of which 70 593 were performed on Wednesday.

In addition, South Africa managed to vaccinate 120 172 people the previous day.

This means there are now 3 026 636 people who have received either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 181 521 067 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 3 937 437 deaths, and 2 915 585 482 administered vaccine doses.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X