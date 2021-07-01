South Africa: Land Reform - the ANC's Expropriation Without Compensation Dilemma

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

Despite rhetoric to the contrary, the ANC is actually lukewarm on the issue of expropriation without compensation (EWC). With the so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) forces in the party in disarray, with action against Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma, it is even more on the back foot.

Section 25 of the Bill of Rights - Chapter 2 of our supreme law, the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa - sets out the parameters within which the right to property is respected and protected by the state.

At its 2017 elective conference held at Nasrec, the fractious and faction-ridden delegates voted in favour of a resolution that requires Parliament to revisit section 25 with a view to introducing a system that allows for confiscation of land or, as it is more delicately, albeit inaccurately, called, "expropriation without compensation".

The resolution was explained to the media at the time by ANC spokesperson, Enoch Godongwana, and was reported as:

"The final conclusion that we agreed, the national executive committee will initiate some amendments in the Constitution's section 25 to achieve expropriation without compensation.

"For that to happen it must be sustainable," said Godongwana. This means it must not impact on agricultural production,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

