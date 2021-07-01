Tanzania: SBL Unveils 2bn/ - Fight Covid-19, Contagious Diseases

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has unveiled a programme worth over 2.3bn/-to support bars and eateries in Dar es Salaam and other major towns to protect their staff and customers against the Covid-19 pandemic.

SBL's support comes to light as the world struggles to return to the business from the torment inflicted by the global pandemic.

While everyone wants to transcend the journey from failure to triumph, which as a notion provides food for thought, SBL has identified conditions critical against all communicable diseases in the country, which include Covid-19.

Dubbed "Raise the Bar" or "Tunyanyuke Pamoja", it will be a two-year programme starting in July 2021, offering outlets with free access to digital training and support.

According to the company's Managing Director Mark Ocitti, this initiative by SBL also complements the government's efforts to call on people and businesses to practice good hygiene to prevent themselves from communicable diseases, Covid-19 included.

"In our initiative, we will support resilience, resolve and re-imagination to on-trade in Tanzania. The ultimate goal is to rise again, hence the name of our new project, Raise the Bar or Tunyanyuke Pamoja. The project will cover 2,000 outlets in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Mwanza," he said.

The project will support on-trade through 'Tunyanyuke Pamoja' in several ways, from training the outlet owners and staff against communicable diseases to providing technical equipment to transforming their outlets, he said.

This programme by SBL is part of a global campaign by Diageo to enable bars to respond to the impact of Covid-19. Other significant cities worldwide benefit from the program: Nairobi, Kampala, New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sydney, and beyond.

The "Raise the Bar" programme was designed following a survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support the reopening of their business. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and valuable equipment to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen.

The "Raise the Bar" programme will provide targeted support to help pay for the physical equipment needed for outlets to reopen.

For example, it can provide initial funding for: 'hygiene kits' with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispenser units, medical-grade hand sanitisers and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help pubs and bars to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment," he said.

From June 30th, bar owners will be able to register their interest in the "Raise the Bar" programme via www.diageobaracademy.com globally.

Bar owners will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources and participate in global surveys to share insights as they build back their businesses.

"Our bars and eateries constitute a critical part of our hospitality and service industry. Their universe employs thousands of people and benefits many more indirectly.