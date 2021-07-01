South Africa Records Another Trade Surplus in May On Back of Commodity Bull Run

analysis

South Africa recorded its thirteenth consecutive trade surplus in May with commodity sales again lifting exports, keeping hope alive that the global upswing of prices of metals like platinum, gold, copper and iron ore will support the country's climb out of a fiscal and economic sinkhole.

Figures from the South African Revenue Service on Wednesday showed a trade surplus of R54.6-billion in the month, with exports up 1.5%. Year-to-date, the trade surplus was at a record R202.6-billion, with exports increasing by a whopping 53.7% since the beginning of 2021.

Commodity sales once again dominated, with exports of precious metals (gold, platinum), minerals (coal), and steel products accounting for more than two-thirds of total exports.

Commodity prices have been lifted to record highs by strong demand from China, the United States and the European powerhouses embarking on massive infrastructure projects to stimulate their coronavirus-hit economies.

That has seen revenues of local mining houses swell, with the knock-on effect of higher tax receipts for the government in the form of corporate income tax, a sorely needed windfall for National Treasury that, in February, forecast a gaping 14% budget deficit.

While analysts have been cautious to call the current elevation in commodity prices...