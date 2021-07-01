South Africa Records Another Trade Surplus in May On Back of Commodity Bull Run

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa recorded its thirteenth consecutive trade surplus in May with commodity sales again lifting exports, keeping hope alive that the global upswing of prices of metals like platinum, gold, copper and iron ore will support the country's climb out of a fiscal and economic sinkhole.

Figures from the South African Revenue Service on Wednesday showed a trade surplus of R54.6-billion in the month, with exports up 1.5%. Year-to-date, the trade surplus was at a record R202.6-billion, with exports increasing by a whopping 53.7% since the beginning of 2021.

Commodity sales once again dominated, with exports of precious metals (gold, platinum), minerals (coal), and steel products accounting for more than two-thirds of total exports.

Commodity prices have been lifted to record highs by strong demand from China, the United States and the European powerhouses embarking on massive infrastructure projects to stimulate their coronavirus-hit economies.

That has seen revenues of local mining houses swell, with the knock-on effect of higher tax receipts for the government in the form of corporate income tax, a sorely needed windfall for National Treasury that, in February, forecast a gaping 14% budget deficit.

While analysts have been cautious to call the current elevation in commodity prices...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X