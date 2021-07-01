South Africa: Vaccination Blues and the Sum of All (My) Fears - Life, the Universe and Everything

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

I am convinced, more than ever, that stupidity will destroy humanity on Earth within this century if we continue to ignore science and forget about the common good.

I spent most of Tuesday, when I usually write this column, waiting in line for the first of two vaccinations. After that, and feeling a bit sore and queasy, I decided to get into bed and read. I couldn't decide whether I should read about the challenge that superstring theory held for the cagey pas de deux of general relativity and quantum mechanics (together they're considered to be the foundational pillars of 20th century physics), or about the social impact of war on human consciousness. Seriously, this is what I get up to when left to my own devices. And just by the way, if anyone tells you they understand quantum mechanics, call the people at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital. That shit is just impossible... .

The after-effects of the vaccination include dizziness and "flu-like" symptoms. It may explain my initial choices of books to read. I couldn't concentrate. I settled, instead, on reading news reports from around the world.

First, I read Amartya Sen's carefully crafted piece on what the British Empire...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

