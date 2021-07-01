South Africa: Condolences for Broadcasters

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Dan Maswanganye and Celeste Phillips who passed away this week.

Maswanganye was a technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting while Phillips had worked for the SABC news and eNCA during her broadcasting career.

"We wish their families and loved ones peace and strength during this difficult time, and pray that they find comfort in the beautiful memories that they shared with their loved ones.

"As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the custodian of broadcasting policy in country, we acknowledge the role that they have played in shaping the broadcasting industry in South Africa, and the many young people that they inspired," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday.