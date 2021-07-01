South Africa: Condolences for Broadcasters

1 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Dan Maswanganye and Celeste Phillips who passed away this week.

Maswanganye was a technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting while Phillips had worked for the SABC news and eNCA during her broadcasting career.

"We wish their families and loved ones peace and strength during this difficult time, and pray that they find comfort in the beautiful memories that they shared with their loved ones.

"As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the custodian of broadcasting policy in country, we acknowledge the role that they have played in shaping the broadcasting industry in South Africa, and the many young people that they inspired," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X