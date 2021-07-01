South Africa: 'Wonder Herbicide' Glyphosate Can Damage Wild Plants for Years - With a Feared Knock-On Effect On Insects

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Glyphosate, which is used extensively in South Africa, causes deformation to the reproductive shape of plants, which could have wide-ranging effects on pollinator species, foraging animals and people, experts say.

One of the world's most widely used herbicides can survive in wild plants for up to two years, damaging their fertility significantly and potentially harming bees and other insect pollinators.

This has emerged from a new study conducted in Canada which suggests that glyphosate reduces the viability of pollen on wild prickly roses (Rosa acicularis) by an average of 66% compared with unexposed plants a year after the herbicide was initially applied, with traces of glyphosate persisting for at least two years.

Glyphosate is also used extensively in South Africa under the brand name Roundup and by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to control alien invasive water weeds.

Developed originally by America's Monsanto corporation to control broad-leaved weeds in crop fields, the herbicide has also been linked to cancer in humans by the United Nations International Agency for Research on Cancer.

In 2020, the German group Bayer (which has bought out Monsanto) agreed to pay up to $10.9-billion to resolve numerous current and potential future damages claims from...

