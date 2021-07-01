South Africa: R15 Million Ga-Mopedi Water Project Completed

1 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The R15 Million Ga-Mopedi bulk water project has been completed in the Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The project is expected to benefit 1200 households or the population of just over 7 000 people.

"Due to the socio-economic development and population growth in the area, the existing infrastructure was unable to meet the water demands of the community. In order to address the inevitable water challenge, in May 2020, work commenced to refurbish the two existing boreholes in Ga-Mopedi," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

An additional borehole was drilled to augment water provision and a steel tank with the capacity to hold 150 kilolitres of water was constructed and set up.

"A water reticulation pipeline of 3.5 kilometres has been installed making it possible to put up 15 communal water standpipes. All the infrastructure has been fenced off with a 2.4 metres high fence for security purposes," the department said.

The department has called upon the community of Ga-Mopedi to take ownership of the water infrastructure and not vandalise it.

"The community is also urged to use water sparingly because Ga-Mopedi is a semi-arid area, so is the entire Northern Cape province and there is need to do more to ensure that every drop of the groundwater resources available is used wisely," the department said.

