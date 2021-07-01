Namibia: History Curriculum Needs Review - Union

THE Students' Union of Namibia (SUN) called on society to reflect on and review Namibian history to reduce the 'entrapment syndrome'.

The union said this in a statement issued today by national spokesperson Tyson Hihanguapo.

He called for equity and social justice in Namibian schools.

"The process of decolonising the curriculum can be facilitated by drawing from the work of Smith (1999), who identified elements of decolonization," Hihanguapo said.

He said the school curriculum should be rewritten correctly to suit the people whom it is meant for.

"It will be important to teach Namibian pupils about detailed genocide and the significance of the war against national resistance," Hihuanguapo said.

" . . . it is important for misrepresented information to be rebuilt and to create balance to the benefit of pupils and future generations.

"It is important to spell out during a history lesson how our independence was negotiated . . . that gave the Namibian child political freedom and not economic freedom," he said.