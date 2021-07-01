Namibia: Transport Fares to Remain At 15 Percent Increase

THE road transportation board of Namibia on 25 June allowed an increase of 15% on transport fares.

This means taxi fares have gone from N$12 to N$14 during the lockdown that ends on 15 July.

In a statement signed by the transportation board's chairperson, Brown Mutrifa, and acting minister of works and transport Calle Schlettwein, the increase was to end on Wednesday.

However, since president Hage Geingob extended Covid-19 regulations for another 14 days, the increase remains in place, Mutrifa said.

This comes after the president on 17 June said public transport operators will only be allowed to load half of their usual capacity.

Mutrifa said public transport operators and commuters should adhere to Covid-19 hygiene measures to reduce the spread of the virus.