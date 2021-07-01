Africa: Over 5.5 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against COVID-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.
1 July 2021
allAfrica.com

As of July 1, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,504,801 while over 34,845,605 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 142,948 and 4,815,162 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 1,973,972 and 60,647 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (531,361), Tunisia (420,103), Egypt (281,031), Ethiopia (276,174), Libya (193,474) and Kenya (184,161).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Tagged:
