Nigeria: 2023 - INEC Harps On Security for Conduct of Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said security is important for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 2021 annual Abubakar Momoh memorial lecture with the theme 'Security and Elections: Implications for Anambra State Governorship and 2023 general elections'.

Momoh, who died on May 29, 2017, was a former DG of TEI.

Yakubu, represented by a National Commissioner and Chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Malam Mohammed Haruna, said security is a critical issue that goes along with elections.

"Elections can hardly be conducted where there is insecurity. Nigeria, as it is today, is facing a myriad of security challenges and these have affected all facets of our daily living, making lives very unbearable for so many citizens.

"Banditry, kidnapping and activities of some dangerous elements in our society are posing serious challenges to our electoral and democratic processes.

"The INEC, as an election monitoring body (EMB), is seriously concerned about the challenge all these pose on the delivery of its mandate, which includes the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

"In this respect, there is reason to be especially concerned about the Anambra State governorship election and eventually the 2023 general elections.

"To avoid any constitutional crisis, these elections must be conducted in line with the constitutional timelines. This means we must do everything to remove the security or any other threat to the commission's commitment to the delivery of its mandate," he said.