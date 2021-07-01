Nigeria: Insecurity - Army Seeks God's Intervention

The army yesterday sought God's intervention for the frontline troops and entire armed forces to win the fight against insecurity.

The Nigerian Army Director of Islamic Affairs, Brig.-Gen. Shehu Mustapha, spoke in Abuja yesterday when he led a 40-day prayer in honour of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who died in the ill-fated Beechcraft King Air 350 crash in Kaduna on May 21.

Mustapha said: "We're using this opportunity to pray for their (departed souls) families, our service chiefs and all Nigerians for peaceful coexistence. We also seek God's intervention in the security challenges that we're facing and we asked him if it is sin that we have committed that is causing us to have difficulties, we asked him for mercy and forgiveness.

"We, as well, use this opportunity to pray for our leaders for Allah to continue to protect them and give them divine guidance to move the country forward".

Also speaking, Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said it was solemn to pray for the repose of the souls of the late army chief and other officers who died in the unfortunate crash.

He said the prayer was to show that the departed souls were still in their minds and to continue to identify and sympathize with their families.

Other dignitaries who attended the prayer included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm A. Z. Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, among others.