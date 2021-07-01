Nigeria: Again, Gunmen 'Invade' Sunday Igboho's House, Destroy Properties - Aide

Mr Igboho's vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some properties including furniture, and windows were reportedly destroyed.

Some gunmen allegedly attacked the home of a self-styled activist, Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Thursday.

The gunmen, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, raided his house in Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State around 1:00 a.m.

The development was confirmed by Mr Igboho's spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki. He told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen were seen in military uniforms when carrying out the attack.

This newspaper has not been able to independently verify his claims yet.

But sources in the area who spoke with our correspondent said there was pandemonium in the Soka community in the midnight following sporadic gunshots.

Mr Igboho's vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some properties including furniture, and windows were reportedly destroyed.

This newspaper was briefed that a close ally of Mr Igboho identified as 'Lady K', was allegedly whisked away by the gunmen.

The police spokesperson in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

Also, Nigerian Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima's phone was not connecting when this reporter dialled it Thursday morning

Background

It would be recalled that Mr Igboho in April raised a similar alarm that his building was under siege. He claimed then that soldiers invaded his residence at around 2:00 a.m.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The military denied then.

Mr Igboho is an agitator of Yoruba nation. He has led rallies in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun states. Mr Igboho has threatened to hold the rally in Lagos on July 3 despite warning by authorities.

He has in the past also called for the eviction of Fulanis in South-west states, an action that was condemned by federal and state authorities.

Yoruba Nation agitation is a political ideology to realise an independent and sovereign country for the Yoruba race in Nigeria but many political leaders in the region have rejected the idea.

Former Governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; politician, Bisi Akande and all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west, in a meeting in Lagos last month, opposed the agitation but called for a restructuring of the federation.

They also called for ethnic and religious unity instead of a divided nation.