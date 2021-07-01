Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Sunday Igboho's House 72 Hours to Yoruba Nation Rally in Lagos

Barely 72 hours to the Yoruba nation rally in Lagos, the Soka Ibadan residence of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Thursday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Report has it that the incident occurred around 1:00am.

According to the media page of Igboho's spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, some men allegedly adorned in military uniforms carried out the attack.

The report further has it that Igboho's vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were reportedly found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises, while it was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as 'Lady K', were whisked away.

Vanguard learnt Igboho was not at home during the alleged attack.

As of the time of filing this report, Oyo Police Command was yet to confirm the attack, while calls placed across to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso were unanswered.

