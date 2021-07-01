Tanzania: Serengeti Breweries Donates Sh2.3 Billion to Support Covid-Affected Bars

Dar es Salaam — A total of 2000 bars affected by the corona virus in three regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar are expected to benefit from a Sh2.3 billion grant from the Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL).

The company through its Serengeti brand it intends to help the bars in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Zanzibar fight against Covid-19 with the aim of protecting the health of costumers.

This was stated on Wednesday, June 30, 2020 by SBL CEO Mark Ocitti as he launched the two-year program to help bars fight infectious diseases including Covid19 known as 'Raise the Bar'.

He said the program will help provide education to protect workers and will also provide various equipment such as tables, chairs, hand sanitizers, tents and other equipment depending on the environment of the respective bars.

Ocitti said the initiative was the company's contribution in supporting the Government's efforts to encourage people and businesses to maintain a clean environment to protect themselves.

"In this program we will help bars to have a clean and safe environment in order to protect customers who get food and drinks against various diseases and the goal is to make them rise again," said Ocitti.

He said the program was part of a global campaign run by the Serengeti's parent company, Diageo and beneficiary include cities such as Nairobi, Kampala, New York, London, Mexico City,Sao Paulo, Delhi, and Mumbai .