Tanzania: Serengeti Breweries Donates Sh2.3 Billion to Support Covid-Affected Bars

30 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Herieth Makwetta

Dar es Salaam — A total of 2000 bars affected by the corona virus in three regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar are expected to benefit from a Sh2.3 billion grant from the Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL).

The company through its Serengeti brand it intends to help the bars in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Zanzibar fight against Covid-19 with the aim of protecting the health of costumers.

This was stated on Wednesday, June 30, 2020 by SBL CEO Mark Ocitti as he launched the two-year program to help bars fight infectious diseases including Covid19 known as 'Raise the Bar'.

He said the program will help provide education to protect workers and will also provide various equipment such as tables, chairs, hand sanitizers, tents and other equipment depending on the environment of the respective bars.

Ocitti said the initiative was the company's contribution in supporting the Government's efforts to encourage people and businesses to maintain a clean environment to protect themselves.

"In this program we will help bars to have a clean and safe environment in order to protect customers who get food and drinks against various diseases and the goal is to make them rise again," said Ocitti.

He said the program was part of a global campaign run by the Serengeti's parent company, Diageo and beneficiary include cities such as Nairobi, Kampala, New York, London, Mexico City,Sao Paulo, Delhi, and Mumbai .

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X