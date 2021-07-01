Tanzania: Government to Release Guidelines As Covid-19 Wave Strikes

Dar es Salaam — The government says it is reviewing its guidelines on controlling the spread of Covid-19 following the third wave outbreak of the disease which is caused by coronavirus.

The statement comes a few days before primary and secondary schools reopen countrywide, amid official data showing that at least 100 Tanzanians have tested positive of Covid-19 since the third wave of the diseases outbreak started. It also comes at a time when education stakeholders have been advising that boarding schools should put in place a mechanism that would prevent the spread of the virus, including testing students' temperatures when they report back to school.

Speaking yesterday at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) yesterday, the chief government spokesman, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said the Health ministry, in cooperation with the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and the Education ministry were working on the matter and would give a statement soon.

"They will come to tell us about how the trend is and that could be followed by the government's statement about Covid-19 vaccination. It is a responsibility whose directives have already been given to them by the President and they are working on it," said Mr Msigwa, who doubles as director for Information Services.

Asked about preparations for the second term of studies by pupils and students and health measures being taken, the deputy permanent secretary responsible for health in the President's Office (Tamisemi), Dr Grace Maghembe said already several procedures had been put in place including reviewing the guidelines that were released in May, last year. She said all directives would be enshrined in the guidelines which, students, parents, guardians and/or teachers will have to follow.

The chairman of the Federation of Owners of Private Schools and Colleges in Tanzania (Tamongsco), Mr Leonard Mao, said it was the responsibility of the relevant school to protect pupils and students and follow all procedures as directed by the government in May, 2020. "We have the previous guideline and as we await a new one, the coronavirus has already hit the country. So, we must take control measures as early as possible," he said.