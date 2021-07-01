Malawi: Escom Loses K1bn to Property Vandalism in 12 Months

1 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Peter Kanjere, Escom Pro

The country's power suppliers, Malawi Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has in the last 12 months lost an estimated K1 billion through vandalism of its property.

Escom Public Relations Manager, Innocent Chitosi has revealed that vandalism of the organisation's property, such as transformers, meters, towers and cables cost the utility company an estimated K1 billion from June 2020 to date.

Chitosi deplored such behaviour saying it derails the organisation to provide quality service delivery to the clientele.

"We appeal to all Malawians that should they see any one vandalising Escom's property they must report them to the police," said Chitosi.

Meanwhile, a man is battling for his life in Blantyre due to burn injuries he suffered while allegedly tampering with an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) powerline tower in Machinjiri Township in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chitosi, said Chileka Police officers found Chrispin Kadzibwa, who is from Area 18 in Machinjiri, barely conscious underneath the tower.

"Police found him lying on his back. There was a hacksaw next to him. Kadzibwa had serious burn wounds all over his body.

"The police took him to Lunzu Clinic where he was in turn, referred him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital," Chitosi said.

He urged members of the public to desist from tampering with Escom property and report those found doing such malpractices, saying such criminal acts affect electricity supply.

Last week, Police in Dedza District arrested four people for allegedly tampering with an Escom electricity meter box at Magomero Trading Centre, Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo, on June 22 2021, in the district.

The offences carry a custodial sentence.

According Chitosi, Escom has embarked on an anti-vandalism campaign in the Southern Region to sensitise members of the public to the dangers of tampering with the Corporation's property.

"We appeal to the general public to stay away from tampering or stealing ESCOM's electrical property, it is dangerous and life-threatening. The wages of stealing electrical property is death," warned Chitosi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X