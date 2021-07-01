Malawi: Escom Loses K1bn to Property Vandalism in 12 Months

The country's power suppliers, Malawi Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has in the last 12 months lost an estimated K1 billion through vandalism of its property.

Escom Public Relations Manager, Innocent Chitosi has revealed that vandalism of the organisation's property, such as transformers, meters, towers and cables cost the utility company an estimated K1 billion from June 2020 to date.

Chitosi deplored such behaviour saying it derails the organisation to provide quality service delivery to the clientele.

"We appeal to all Malawians that should they see any one vandalising Escom's property they must report them to the police," said Chitosi.

Meanwhile, a man is battling for his life in Blantyre due to burn injuries he suffered while allegedly tampering with an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) powerline tower in Machinjiri Township in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chitosi, said Chileka Police officers found Chrispin Kadzibwa, who is from Area 18 in Machinjiri, barely conscious underneath the tower.

"Police found him lying on his back. There was a hacksaw next to him. Kadzibwa had serious burn wounds all over his body.

"The police took him to Lunzu Clinic where he was in turn, referred him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital," Chitosi said.

He urged members of the public to desist from tampering with Escom property and report those found doing such malpractices, saying such criminal acts affect electricity supply.

Last week, Police in Dedza District arrested four people for allegedly tampering with an Escom electricity meter box at Magomero Trading Centre, Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo, on June 22 2021, in the district.

The offences carry a custodial sentence.

According Chitosi, Escom has embarked on an anti-vandalism campaign in the Southern Region to sensitise members of the public to the dangers of tampering with the Corporation's property.

"We appeal to the general public to stay away from tampering or stealing ESCOM's electrical property, it is dangerous and life-threatening. The wages of stealing electrical property is death," warned Chitosi.