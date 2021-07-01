Malawi: Airtel Top 8 Back in Action - Sponsorship Increased From K66 Million to K78 Million

1 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

After one year without action, Airtel Top 8 Cup competition is finally back with a lucrative K234 million three-year sponsorship which will be divided into K78 million sponsorship per season from K66 million.

Breaking the news on Wednesday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre Airtel Malawi Plc Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said the company have decided to bring back the competition as they aim to help in promoting football in the country.

Kamoto further expressed confident that the competition will add value to the local elite teams in as far as competitiveness is concerned as teams will be fight hard to finish in top 8 in the TNM Super League at the same time giving players opportunity to showcase their talents and open doors for Malawi national team call ups.

"We are very glad to be back again with another three years of thrilling competition," Kamoto said. "Our company is always interested in associating to sports.

"Today we have signed 3 years contract agreement with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) whose future for renewal will going to be made based on the performance."

In his remarks FAM president Walter Nyamilandu applauded Airtel for coming back, saying the Top 8 competition has come at a right time as the Flames are preparing for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon.

He said the coming of Airtel competition is a big achievement to Malawi football and can't go unnoticed especially in this tough economic environment compounded by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

"Honestly, as FAM we are extremely delighted with this development. This competition will give room to our Flames technical panel to select the best players who can make it to the AFCON."

Nyamilandu, however, urged teams and supporters to always respect the laws of the games in order to avoid violence and hooliganism in soccer venues.

Meanwhile, the competition is expected to kick off in November this year and the winners for this year competition are expected to pocket K17 million while runners-up will take home with K5.5 million.

All the participating teams will get K1 million participation fee whereas Golden Boot award is K500,000 with K200,000 going to the best fan.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X