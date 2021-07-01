Western Sahara: Deterioration of Health Condition of Sahrawi Political Prisoner Abdul-Lah Ahmed Sidi Abhah

30 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Tifelt 2 (Morocco) — The Saharawi political prisoner of the Gdeim Izik Group, Abdul-lah Ahmed Sidi Abhah, suffers a constant deterioration in his state of health as a result of the conditions of arbitrary detention and the transfer to Tifelt prison 2.

According to sources from human rights activists, "the Sahrawi political prisoner suffers precarious confinement conditions along with the other Sahrawi prisoners in Moroccan prisons, who suffer racial discrimination and the deprivation of their most elementary rights in flagrant violation of the pertinent international conventions".

The same sources informed the Saharawi Press Agency (SPS) that the deterioration in the health of political prisoner Abdul-lah Ahmed Sidi Abhah "is due to inhuman treatment and the deprivation of his legitimate rights, particularly his right to medical care. and its isolation from the outside world ". SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

