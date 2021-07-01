Tanzania Commits to Conserve Environment

THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango has reiterated Tanzania's commitment to collaborate with France in showing course of conserving the environment.

Dr Mpango met and held discussions with the Head of the French Senate Mr Ronan Dantec at the Senate building in Paris, France yesterday. The discussions dwelt in the areas of climate changes and environmental conservation.

"Tanzania is a strong contender of environmental conservation and takes into consideration the rights of its people," said Dr Mpango.

In particular, he was pleased with the way France is conserving its environment mostly the capital city of Paris, despite being one of the oldest towns. Equally, the Vice-President reiterated his country's commitment to collaborate with France in showing course of conserving the environment, adding that the senate was welcomed to cooperate with Tanzania to meet the goal.

In the discussion, Dr Dantec focused on the area of environmental conservation as one of the major factors, which attribute in reducing carbon emissions globally. Hence, he stressed on the need for the establishment of a compensation fund for the affected countries in the management and conservation of the environment.

Dr Mpango is in Paris to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Generation Equality Forum, which began yesterday, aimed at further addressing issues of gender equality.

A statement issued to the media by the Vice-President's office noted that the conference will take place from June 30 to July 2, this year and advocate the resolutions of the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995.

In a related development, he visited a library in the Senate building in the city and briefed on the history of French leaderships. Meanwhile, the Vice-President is expected to meet with the Tanzania Diaspora living in France this Saturday to interact with them on various issues.

A statement issued by the Association of Tanzanians living in the country noted that that will form part of his working tour. "During his visit here in France, the Vice-President would like to meet with the diaspora for an official meeting," it read in part.