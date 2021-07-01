Tanzania: PM Tells RCs, Rass to Avoid Govt Info Leaks

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has expressed his irritation over the current trend of leakage of government confidential or secret documents, saying State officials must observe leadership ethics.

Opening the Regional Commissioners (RCs) and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs) four- day leadership training organised by UONGOZI Institute, Primer Majaliwa underscored the need for the leaders' cadre to 'own confidential and secret documents', which are not meant for the public.

He said it is irritating to find some government confidential and secret documents circulating in the social media, which is a clear indication that there are loopholes on the part of some public servants, who are mandated to keep them but err.

"There are some confidential documents which come to your exposure by the virtue of your position, so that you work on it and own it, but of late, the trend has been vice -versa and you find some have been circulating them on whatsApp and instagram," pointed out the Premier.

He further said it is against the public servants code of conduct to expose confidential document(s) to the social media, hence, directed the RCs and RASs to ensure they manage the situation for the better performance of the government.

"Managing government secret or confidential documents is of paramount importance and core to any State, because that is the safe box... you must control and handle the papers as per the ethics, laws and code of conduct," he directed

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Equally, Mr Majaliwa barred the RCs from hiring private personal assistants; instead, asked them to fully engage those in public services as they know the codes of conduct.

"You must use personal assistants from the public services... some have been recruiting them from unknown sources or from the streets and as a result, they are source of information leakages and acts which are against public servants ethics," said the Prime Minister.

Elaborating, he noted there are a good number of qualified servants in public service and in case any RC is not satisfied with the assigned one, he/she can order his/her RAS to secure one temporary, until the right person is got.

In his speech, Mr Majaliwa stressed to the regional top officials to observe and learn protocols in the government governance, because it is among some avenues which create a lot of uncalled for misunderstanding in managing leadership cadres.

In a related development, he asked them to be guided by wisdom, objectivity, integrity and rule of law in their operations and shy away from undermining their subordinates on personal grounds.

Mr Majaliwa added: "You must stress on teamwork to ensure smooth implementation of development projects, closely monitor and follow up of revenue collections, so that development goals are attained as planned." Earlier, UONGOZI Institute Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kadari Singo said the package for the training being relevant would enable the RCs and RASs to learn a lot and improve in their leadership duties.

He further said the training will provide them with the capacity to manage personal emotions and official duties, especially on crisis management and financial and project management skillfully.