Tunisia: 9th Grade Exam - Lockdown Rooms Reserved for Possible Covid Infected Students in All Exam Centres

Tunis/Tunisia — Lockdown rooms have been reserved for possible COVID-19 infected or suspected cases in the 243 examination centres, Education Minister Fethi Sellaouti said on Thursday.

Attending the start of the national middle school 9th grade exam at the El Yasminet College in Ben Arous, the minister assured that all measures have been taken to ensure the smooth running of the exams and to guarantee the compliance with the health protocol during this pandemic period.

Actually, 28 thousand 771 applicants are sitting for this exam to secure a place among the available 3,425 in the pilot high schools.

62% of the applicants are girls and around 1,000 more applicants than last year.

At the same time, 292 applicants are sitting for the technical middle school exam.

The results will be announced on July 16, 2021.