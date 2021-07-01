Liberia: Grand Bassa District 2 Residents Still Drinking From Contaminated Creek

District Two — Residents of William Potter Town and Gborpue Town in Marlor Clan, District 2 in Grand Bassa County are left with no alternative but to drink from contaminated creeks due to lack of safe drinking water in their area.

The lack of safe drinking water facilities remains a major challenge for Liberians mainly in the rural parts of the country.

Hundreds of rural residents in William's Potter Town and Gbarpue Town in Grand Bassa County still rely heavily on creek water both for cooking, drinking, washing and bathing.

According to a dweller of Gborpue Town, Hannah Thompson, they have been using creeks for drinking, washing and cooking since the establishment of their towns.

She said "drinking creek water has gotten used to us because when I was a kid I drank this same water up to now my kids are also drinking this same water from the creek and we have never gotten sick."

Ms. Thompson mentioned that since the establishment of the Town several years ago, they have been yearning for at least a hand pump but they are yet to benefit from such essential need as a people.

Anthony Toe, a resident of William Potter Town said that their rights have been denied by their leaders, adding they've been deprived of safe drinking water.

"Sometimes I sit and cry when I see my children drinking the same water I drank when I was young. We've been crying on our leaders to help us but they're yet to listen to us," he said.

He further said, "It's my prayer that humanitarian organizations will see this story to come to our aid because the lack safe drinking water is a major challenge for us".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Toe stressed that pregnant women, babies and children are the ones mostly being infested by the creek water. He said that many times the babies and pregnant women suffer from diarrhea due to the contamination of the water.

He said, "The other time, my wife nearly died because she was pregnant and by that time the company was cleaning the road and so the whole water got dirty but we had no option but to drink the dirty water."

According to him, their lives will always be at a health risk if nothing is done to help them get safe drinking water.

District 2 is Grand Bassa's second district which is being represented by Representative Mary Karwor.

Madam Karwor said she has played a major role in helping to ensure safe drinking water in her district by providing hand pumps.

The Government of Liberia is a signatory to the Declaration of Human Rights and other United Nations Declarations which ensure that all human beings have the right to life and dignity. Among these rights are the right to safe drinking water and the right to live in dignity in ones country of choice.

Improving water supply and sanitation (WSS) coverage has been one of the most important priorities of the Liberian Government.

This story was produced with support from Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), through its Mobilizing Media in the Fight Against COVID-19 in partnership with Front Page Africa and (name of the media outlet