Nigeria: Ex-Vice Chair Remanded Over Cocaine Export in Lagos

Justice Ayokunle Faji sitting at a Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday remanded the former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island LGA, Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, in prison for allegedly exporting 1.000kg of cocaine.

The court made the order after Kehinde pleaded "not guilty" to a one-count charge bordering on the offence.

The defendant was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge marked FHC/L/99c/2021.

NDLEA prosecutor Abu Ibrahim told the judge that Kehinde committed the offence on July 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London-Heathrow, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The court heard that the defendant, "without lawful authority exported 1.000kg of cocaine, a narcotic drug" that is prohibited in the country.

Following Kehinde's plea, his counsel, Olasupo Shasore SAN, leading Chief Benson Ndakara said a bail application had been filled before the court.

But the prosecution prayed the court to refuse the bail because of the gravity of the offence.

Justice Faji adjourned ruling till July 16 and remanded the defendant in prison custody.