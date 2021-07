19 vaccines have been administered, including 1,272,434 first doses and 548,997 booster doses, since the launch of the national jab drive on March 13 until June 29.

According to the latest figures released on Wednesday evening by the Health Ministry, 28,007 vaccines were given on June 29, including 1,612 first shots and 16,395 booster shots.

Overall, 2,846,727 people have registered on the national vaccination platform evax.tn.