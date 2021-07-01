Egypt: Irrigation Minister - 4th CWW Crowns Egypt's Regional Role

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti said the fourth Cairo Water Week, which will be held on October 24-28 under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, is crowning Egypt's pivotal role both in the Arab and African regions.

The week is themed "water and population and global changes.. challenges and chances".

Abdel Atti's remarks to this effect came during talks he had on Thursday with head of the planning sector Eman Sayyed on ongoing preparations for holding the event.

Abdel Atti said this year's CWW is the fourth conference in a series of conferences, started in 2018 to boost channels of communication between water agencies, water-related industries and regional and international bodies concerned.

The 2021 CWW has become a most important and biggest event in water and sustainable development in Egypt and the Middle East region, according to the Egyptian official.

The CWW is part of the state's interest in water issues, which come at the top of the political agenda and a key factor in economic and sustainable development, added the minister.

The week aims at finding sustainable solutions for management of water resources to face the problems of overpopulation and changes pertaining to land usage and climate, he said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

