Egypt, Bosnia Discuss Boosting Relations

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati held a series of meetings, during his current visit to Sarajevo, with a number of senior officials and parliamentarians in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of the passage of 25 years on establishing diplomatic ties between Egypt and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The meetings included talks with Bosnian security minister and deputy foreign minister in addition to an intensified consultation session with assistant foreign minister for bilateral ties.

The meetings tackled means to boost bilateral ties in the political, economic and commercial fields and promoting coordination at international gatherings vis-a-vis files of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed on activating the joint committee of technical, scientific and economic cooperation and intensifying communication between the representatives of private sector in both countries.

The meetings also reviewed the efforts exerted to promote the Bosnian tourism to Egypt and the Egyptian efforts to protect the tourists from coronavirus and the preventive measures taken.

They also took up a number of important regional and international files topped by the Palestinian cause and Egypt's role to reach a ceasefire agreement in addition to "Renaissance Dam" issue.