Egypt: Saudi Islamic Affairs Min. Lauds Sisi Achievements

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al Sheikh lauded the achievements of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, asserting the strength of the ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He made the remarks while receiving Egypt's Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa and his accompanying delegation at Jeddah airport at dawn on Thursday.

Sheikh lauded the efforts exerted by the Egyptian Awqaf Ministry to spread the moderate thinking.

Meanwhile, Gomaa asserted the depth of relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, lauding the Saudi efforts to serve the nation's issues.

He also lauded Sheikh's efforts to face extremist thought and groups.

