Egypt: Intissar El Sisi‎ - June 30 Historical Scene Embodied State Institutions' Unity

Intissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, greeted Wednesday 30/6/2021 the Egyptian people on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of June 30 Revolution, saying the revolution was an embodiment of a historical scene that saw all State institutions' unity.

On the 8th anniversary of the June 30 Revolution, the president 's spouse praised on her social media accounts the wisdom of Egyptians, who portrayed through their revolution, a model to follow as all sects of the Egyptian society stood four square behind their country.

She wished Egypt more peace, security and stability.

MENA