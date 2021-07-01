Egypt: Planning - Applying Minimum Wage Rate in Private Sector As of Jan. 2022‎

Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed said that the decision of the National Wages Council (NWC) determining the minimum wage rate for the employees in the private sector at EGP 2400 will be obligatory as of January 2022.

The financially-strapped facilities due to coronavirus economic pressures can apply for being excluded from applying the minimum wage rate until the economic circumstances get better, she said.

In a statement on Thursday, Saeed that reaching a minimum wage rate in the private sector is an important step in activating the missions of NWC, adding that the council tried to achieve balance between the rights of the workers to get a suitable wage that guarantee a proper living condition bearing in mind the difficult economic circumstances in the different sectors.

MENA