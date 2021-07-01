Egypt: Planning - Applying Minimum Wage Rate in Private Sector As of Jan. 2022‎

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed said that the decision of the National Wages Council (NWC) determining the minimum wage rate for the employees in the private sector at EGP 2400 will be obligatory as of January 2022.

The financially-strapped facilities due to coronavirus economic pressures can apply for being excluded from applying the minimum wage rate until the economic circumstances get better, she said.

In a statement on Thursday, Saeed that reaching a minimum wage rate in the private sector is an important step in activating the missions of NWC, adding that the council tried to achieve balance between the rights of the workers to get a suitable wage that guarantee a proper living condition bearing in mind the difficult economic circumstances in the different sectors.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X