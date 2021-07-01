Egypt, Russia Discuss Boosting Cultural Cooperation

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ehab Nasr and Egyptian archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass discussed on Wednesday 30/6/2021 with Russian Culture Minister ways of boosting cultural cooperation.

The two sides discussed details of several joint cultural activities to take place within the coming two years, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

During his visit to Moscow, Hawass delivered a lecture at Foreign Literature Library that was attended by 100 Egyptologists and aired in Russian tv channels and websites.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

