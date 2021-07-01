Rwanda: Why Rwanda Doesn't Hold Independence Day Celebrations

July 1 is observed every year in Rwanda, as the day that the country gained independence from Belgian colonial rule in 1962.

Though it is one of the public holidays observed in the country, there are no national celebrations held to mark the day.

The reason for this, according to different sources who spoke to The New Times, is chiefly because Independence Day takes place only three days before the Liberation Day, which is celebrated on July 4.

Thus, if government allocates funds towards organizing two public functions, it would be expensive.

"It is a matter of prudence. If you have two public holidays, which are all in the liberation sense, organising celebrations for only one is okay," said Protais Musoni, the Chairperson of the Pan-African Movement (PAM-Rwanda).

He reasoned that the independence is an important day, though to Rwandans, Liberation Day is even more important because it anchors nationalism more due to the achievements registered after it, mainly in terms of unity.

"We mark independence and we value what our forefathers fought for. So it is important, but we should note that after the colonial rule, the same philosophy of divisionism more or less persisted through the pre-colonial era. And therefore, the liberation anchors nationalism more into the picture," he said.

Dr. Canisius Bihira, an Economist Analyst also told this newspaper that it would not be very prudent spending if the country organised two public fetes in three days.

Therefore, he said, it is better to mark one which has stronger meaning for the country, and for him it is the Liberation Day.

Both Bihira and Musoni reflected on the journey that the country has been on since independence: the achievements registered, and the gaps that need to be addressed.

On his part, Musoni said a lot has been achieved politically, saying Rwandans are in control of their country. He however pointed out some gaps which the country should try to address, for example economically, going forward.

"Since independence, I think our country has gained quite a number of things. Politically, I think we are setting the standards of our governance, and improving our systems of our governance. You would say Rwandans are in charge politically," said Musoni, who has previously held different leadership positions, including in cabinet.

"Economic transformation will lead us to economic independence, for example in terms of fully meeting our national expenditures without foreign assistance.

"If you followed the national budget through the recent years, you can see that we are having higher and higher percentages of internally generated resources," he added, saying that the ambition is to make it fully funded internally.

He also reflected on culture, saying some achievements have been registered, as people are embracing their identity as Rwandans.

However, Musoni noted that the journey to true independence is a "continuum" and thus, there is need to continue working towards it.

"For me it is a continuum. We need to constantly ask ourselves: what else do we need to liberate ourselves from. Is it shortage of infrastructure, is it poverty, or is it the need for a voice on the global arena?" he said.

Bihira told The New Times that there is need for a more independent mentality for Rwandans, where, for instance, they will take big steps towards making most of their God-given resources and ingenuity.

"I can give you an example, there are companies that make juice here. But, they import raw materials from abroad, yet we can use our own," he said.

"Some people think that things that are made in Rwanda are not good, and this is not a right mentality," he added.

Belise Uwase, a youth in Kigali said that she is proud of the achievements that the country has made, but noted that independence is a journey that is continuing.

"I am proud of the leadership, the security in general. I think more can be done in the sector of education," she said.