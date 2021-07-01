Namibia: Strong Blaze Engulfs Councillor's House

Aron Mushaukwa & Dephine Simasiku

Fire crews in Katima Mulilo scrambled to extinguish a fire at the house of Kabbe North councillor Bernard Sisamu on Monday evening.

The fire that raged for hours razed the house to the ground as the local fire brigade struggled to put it out. Zambezi crime investigations coordinator Evans Simasiku confirmed the incident. He, however, stated that no case has been opened with the police as the cause of the fire is not yet known. "It could have been an electrical failure, it could have been anything but at the moment, no case has been opened," said Simasiku. Sisamu's house is located in Boma location, a few metres from the Katima Mulilo police station.

Contacted for comment, Sisamu said the fire started around 16h00 and even though the fire brigade was contacted immediately after the fire broke out, they only arrived an hour later. "They appeared not to be ready, as they came with an empty tank, and later they went to the river to fetch water," he said.

"They tried to quell the flames but they could not do it, until later when the other fire brigade from the airport came." He further explained the fire started from one of the bedrooms.

"When the fire started, I was taking a nap, and my wife and four children were also around. My wife who came shouting from outside woke me up," said Sisamu. He also stated the fire was only brought under control around 21h00. He also explained the total loss of property, excluding the house, is close to N$200 000.

"I don't know how to explain this but it is really a great loss," he said.