Rwanda: Premier Ngirente in Bujumbura for Independence Day Celebrations

1 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente is in Bujumbura, Burundi where he is attending the celebrations of Independence Day, according to his office.

Rwanda and Burundi are celebrating almost six decades of independence gained on July 1, 1960 from Belgium.

However, since 2015, the two countries have shared frosty relations, but efforts to mend their differences have been underway since the election of the new government led by President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Burundi.

Several talks have been held from both sides to restore the diplomatic relationship.

The visit by Ngirente is widely viewed as part of the efforts to mend the icy relations between the two countries.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X