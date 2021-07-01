Rwanda: Premier Ngirente in Bujumbura for Independence Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente is in Bujumbura, Burundi where he is attending the celebrations of Independence Day, according to his office.

Rwanda and Burundi are celebrating almost six decades of independence gained on July 1, 1960 from Belgium.

However, since 2015, the two countries have shared frosty relations, but efforts to mend their differences have been underway since the election of the new government led by President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Burundi.

Several talks have been held from both sides to restore the diplomatic relationship.

The visit by Ngirente is widely viewed as part of the efforts to mend the icy relations between the two countries.