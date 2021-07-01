Nigeria: Dettol Company Makes Lagos Regional Head Office

A British multinational consumer goods company, Reckitt, has opened its Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Head Office in Lagos.

Commissioned by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the new head office will serve as a base for its market across six countries under its Sub-Saharan Africa region. They are Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania and Ivory Coast.

Reckitt produces hygiene, health and nutrition products including Dettol, Mortein, Durex, Airwick, Jik among others. Llewellyn-Jones said Reckitt is famous in Nigeria for its brands. "As a British business operating in Nigeria, I am pleased to support the opening in Lagos of their Head Office for Sub-Saharan Africa."

The General Manager, Reckitt SSA, Akbar Ali Shah, said the company envisions sub-Saharan Africa as the next pillar of growth, where its brands can truly live their purpose to build a cleaner and healthier world, among others.