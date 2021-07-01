Rwanda: Félicien Muhitira Dropped From the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

1 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan marathoner Félicien Muhitira was on Wednesday, June 30 dropped from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics contingent for violating Covid-19 safety measures in training camp at Golden Tulip Hotel, Nyamata.

On Tuesday, June 29, the athlete Félicien Muhitira one of the athletes who will represent Rwanda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics decided to leave the camp without permission of his coach and RNOSC.

Consequently, the long-distance runner was banned from the ongoing Olympics training camp and will not take part to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as a result.

The national Olympic committee's administration accused Muhitira of 'deliberately violating the rules and regulations of the training camp by leaving the camp without permission and especially violating the countermeasures taken to prevent the covid-19 spread as request by Tokyo 2020."

"He is also banned from all the athletics Olympic team activities until further notice," a statement issued by the Olympic Committee on Wednesday, June 30, reads in part, emphasizing on ensuring fair treatment of disciplinary situations and encourage athletes to maintain appropriate standards of conduct.

A total of eight Rwandan athletes including two runners, four cyclists and two swimmers have so far been confirmed by the Rwanda National Olympic Committee (RNOSC) to participate in the much-anticipated Olympics.

They include marathoners: John Hakizimana, Marthe Yankurije and cyclists Joseph Areruya, Samuel Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza and Moise Mugisha as well swimming duo Eloi Imaniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo.

