Rwanda: Students Start to Return Home in Wake of New Covid-19 Guidelines

Schools have started to send students back to their homes as they respond to the new guidelines set by the government to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

The new guidelines, which were announced on Tuesday, include the closure of schools in some 10 districts.

On Tuesday, June 1, The New Times visited two schools in Kicukiro District and found that preparations were underway to facilitate the students' departure.

William Rwiririza, Deputy Director of King David Academy, said; "We were not surprised by these measures... the students have completed their exams and we are still preparing their report cards".

Rwiririza said 90 per cent of their students are from Kigali, and parents have been informed to pick them from the school between 8:30 am up 4:30 pm

The government has arranged transport for students travelling to the countryside.

Asked about the students' reports, he said "every student will receive his/her report through email and we will send them in the coming days."

A S.5 at E.S Kanombe (EFOTEC) who spoke to The New Times said; "We have observed every measure put in place during this period we were at school. Even though we are going home under hard circumstances, we'll continue to take care of ourselves and be role models in our families".

We have concluded our exams, he added, and we hope that the results will be good.

"Although we are not happy to go back home without our results, we know that our schools will send them to us at the right time"

The school third term for non-candidate students was supposed to end on July 9 but has been brought to an early closure due to the spike in new Covid-19 infections in the country.

At E.S Kanombe, the school administrators were receiving money from the parents to facilitate their children's transportation back home.

The school said that all students were in good condition save for one who missed the exams due to illness.

On Thursday morning, many students travelling to the countryside convened at Kigali Stadium where they are being transported to their respective provinces

The exercise will go on until June 4.

The Ministry of Education said on its Twitter handle that students who are set to do the national exams will stay at school.