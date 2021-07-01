Kenya: Reverend Natasha Refutes Sex Orgy Claims

Nairobi News
Lucy Natasha.
1 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Flashy city preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has dismissed claims she organized a sex orgy involving a Nigerian preacher with one of her congregants.

The Prophetic Latter Glory Ministry International City preacher on Wednesday was forced to issue a statement distancing herself and the church from allegations she was also promoting cultism.

This comes after a Facebook user identified as Martha Mwihaki Hinga on Tuesday alleged Natasha invited her for dinner together with a Nigerian guest speaker, her mother, brother, and her assistance with a hidden agenda.

"As a ministry which is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing," part of the statement read.

*IMPORTANT STATEMENT*

As a ministry which is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing. pic.twitter.com/ihuHB6tSe6

- Rev Lucy Natasha (@RevLucyNatasha) June 30, 2021

The reverend added that the Facebook account which has been sharing the allegations is pseudo.

"We wish to categorically state that we are a ministry committed to maintaining Biblical standards both in Theology and Practice. We are above board and deal with all attendees, members, and the public with utmost respect and integrity," she added.

According to the preacher, the 'expose' is targeting to disparage the mandate of her weekly services dubbed Miracle Monday which began broadcasting in October 2017.

"We began our Miracle Monday Services in October 2017 and the same has been publicly broadcasted on our official handles. In the greatest words, the story and expose going round is totally false, unfounded, and out there to disparage our mandate," she added.

She added that the account used to do the expose' her ministry is a pseudo account which has since been deactivated.

"It's worth noting that the said Martha Mwihaki Hinga is a pseudo account that has now been deactivated; she and/or her cohort has never been part of us."

The showy preacher is the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International based in Nairobi.

