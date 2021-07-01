Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Six Mining Company Workers in Kogi

The fully armed gunmen whisked the six workers away to an unknown location.

Gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped six workers of West African Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident happened in the Emiworo community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, where the company mines stones.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the workers were abducted while loading stones expected to be delivered in the ceramic site located at Itobe, in the same council area.

The suspected criminals, who were fully armed, whisked the six workers away to an unknown location.

The Kogi state police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident to this newspaper on Thursday.

He said the officers deployed by the Commissioner of Police were operating in collaboration with other security agencies to see that the victims are rescued.

According to him, the operatives were still combing the bush in the local government area on the trail of the assailants.

The company, however, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report. Its known telephone numbers were unavailable on Thursday morning.