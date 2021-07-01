South Africa: International Financiers Pump R10 Billion Into SA's Aspen Pharmacare to Boost Covid-19 Vaccine Production

The World Bank's private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation, said this was the largest healthcare investment it had mobilised to date.

The World Bank, France, Germany and the US are pumping €600-million - about R10-billion - into the South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare to boost its production of Covid-19 vaccines for Africa.

The injection will bolster Aspen's finances so it can continue to produce vaccines under licence for the US pharmaceutical corporation Johnson & Johnson at its sterile plant in Gqeberha. Aspen is compounding, finishing, filling and packaging J&J's Janssen vaccines and supplying them to South Africa and the rest of Africa.

The World Bank's private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is mobilising the deal and contributing €200-million. The French development institution Proparco is providing €156-million; Germany's development institution DEG, €144-million; and the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) the remaining €100-million.

The IFC said this was the largest healthcare investment it had mobilised to date, in the statement announcing the package. The four development financing institutions said they were answering the call from African governments to bolster the continent's vaccine supply chain to counter Covid-19 and strengthen their health sectors in...