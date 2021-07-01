South Africa: Legendary South African Musician Steve Kekana Dies

Cape Town — Social media has been flooded with tributes for South African singer-songwriter Steve Kekana.

He was 63.

According to Sowetan, Xolani Majozi, Kekana's manager, confirmed the tragic news. "Yes it's true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family. I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he's no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations" Majozi said.

The popular singer-songwriter lost his sight at the age of five and attended a school for the blind in Polokwane, where his gift for music was born.

Kekana has recorded over 40 albums and enjoyed widespread chart success since the 70's. He won what was then known as the SABC Black Music Award for best male vocalist in 1979 and 1980.

South Africans paid tribute to Kekana on social media.

@robertmarawa - What an incredible voice he had. Grew up loving this song and its theatrics plus the vocal delivery by both him and the late Nana Coyote Motijoane.... May the humble soul of Bra Steve Kekana rest in peace. #RIPSteveKekana

@PhilMphela - RIP: Singer Steve Kekana Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old. #RIPSteveKekana

@dollar_mashesha - This was probably his last performance. Thank you for the good music Legend. #RIPSteveKekana

@PuleMatlho - "Take your love and keep it." Rest in Peace, Ntate Steve Kekana. #RipSteveKekana

@Ms_Celly - Steve Kekana a musical legend,who was multi-talented, defied the odds and became a lawyer and radio Presenter despite being blind. #RIPSteveKekana