Nigeria: Govt Releases N9.2 Billion Assurance Premium for Staff

1 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The federal government has released N9.2 billion to various insurance companies as premium for the group life insurance cover for federal civil servants.

President of the Council of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mrs Onigbogi disclosed this when a delegation of the NCRIB visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The Federal Executive Council in January 2021 approved N9.2bn for Group Life Insurance for its workers for 2021/2022 following a memo submitted by the Head of Service of the Federation.

A statement from the Council said she applauded the Federal Government for the release of the sum of N9.2bn for group life for Federal Government employees.

Prof. Osinbajo advised Nigerians to engage services of Registered Insurance Brokers to effectively protect their assets, irrespective of their economic status and position.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X