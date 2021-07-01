Nigeria: [editorial] Survival Fund

editorial

So much has been achieved under the federal government's Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) Fund without many Nigerians being aware of such programmes. Not many too know that over one million Nigerians have so far benefitted from the Survival Fund scheme. The Presidency recently said there are 500,000 beneficiaries from the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Payroll support track, 44,500 under the one-off General MSME Grant, and another 265,425 under the artisan support track, among others.

For the Payroll Support track, there are so far 459,307 successful beneficiaries. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive payment of the N30, 000 or N50, 000 grants per month for a period of three months. Not less than 202,494 businesses have also, so far, benefitted under the ESP Survival Fund formalisation support track, which is aimed at registering 250,000 new businesses for free with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The federal government may have meant well with the ESP Survival Fund but the overall objective, in our view, has not been met, especially with regard to the low level public awareness on the programmes occasioned by avoidable communication gaps.

The Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first passed in July 2020, outlining 12 months of government spending in the 2021 fiscal year. The ESP was developed in consultation with Ministers, Heads of Federal Agencies, the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), State Governors and the National Assembly. It was developed as a 12-month, N2.3trillion 'Transit' Plan between the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the successor plan to the ERGP, which is currently on the drawing board.

In furtherance of the Buhari administration's support for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic under its ESP, between last year and this year, payments have been made to beneficiaries of the Fund's Payroll support track and the one-off General MSME Grant of N50, 000.

The payroll support track aims to support 500,000 beneficiaries with payment of up to N50, 000 per employee for a period of three months. The MSME Survival Fund, a component under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, NESP, is designed to support vulnerable Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.

The scheme is estimated to have saved not less than 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impacted over 35,000 individuals per state. The General MSME one-off grant of N50, 000 was given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise. The total number of beneficiaries in this track is 100,000 spread across the states.

The Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme is aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable Micro and Small Enterprises by guaranteeing the offtake of their products. A total of 100,000 Micro and Small Enterprises are to benefit from the scheme. It is worth noting that the plan also includes a commitment from the federal government to deliver and maintain five million new solar connections under a 'solar power strategy.

With more than 80 million citizens living without electricity, renewable energy in Nigeria helps fight energy poverty. Demand for electricity rose throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country's notoriously unreliable energy grid struggled to accommodate the strains of remote work. The Economic Sustainability Plan solves this problem and promises to deliver renewable energy to 25million Nigerians.

Again, following the finalisation of the agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the N200 billion facility, the drawdown, with a guarantee from the Ministry of Finance, is now commencing to fund the housing project. The fund, which would be released in tranches, is expected to cover the Nigerian Social Housing Project (NSHP) project execution cost of the houses that would be constructed under the social housing project.

Under the Social Housing Programme, the federal government plans to support 1.5million Nigerians to acquire low-cost houses through mortgage options and also rent to own option. The scheme is expected to also generate 1.8million jobs and deliver houses to about 1.5million Nigerian families.

To achieve greater success, in the opinion of this newspaper, the federal government must do more in working closely with state governments to stimulate the economy by preventing business collapse and ensuring liquidity and create jobs using labour intensive methods in key areas like agriculture, housing, digital business services and direct labour interventions.

Similarly, in our view, the government must also undertake growth enhancing and job creating infrastructural investments in roads, bridges, renewable energy, and communication technologies, and extend the protection of vulnerable groups - including women and persons living with disabilities. It is the only way that the average Nigerian will feel the impact of federal government intervention programmes.